Fire breaks out in slum near Mumbai, some persons feared injured

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday morning, destroying several huts and shops, officials said.

Some persons were feared injured in the blaze, they said.

The fire started at around 6 am in the Azad Nagar slum, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said.

Some explosions were heard in the locality, according to sources.

The occupants of huts and other residents of the locality ran out of their homes after the blaze erupted, said Katkar who was overseeing the rescue and relief work at the site.

As many as 24 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

Many commercial establishments are located in the slum colony, he added. PTI COR VT GK