Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) A fire broke out on Wednesday in a market near Anwar Shah Road in south Kolkata, a Fire Brigade official said.

Advertisment

He said that 16 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze.

No one was reported to be injured or trapped in the blaze, a police officer said.

The fire, which was reported at 3.20 pm, broke out at Sandhya bazar near Anwar Shah Road. PTI AMR RG