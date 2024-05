New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) At least 12 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in southeast Delhi's Chilla Khadar area and no one was injured, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Saturday.

A call was received at 10.46 am and seven fire tenders were pressed into service, the officials said.

"The fire tenders took almost an hour to douse the flames completely. No casualty has been reported so far," an official of the DFS said. PTI BM BHJ BHJ