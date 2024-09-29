Fire breaks out in spices factory in Agra; no casualty reported

Agra, Sep 29 (PTI) Fire broke out at a 'masala' (spices) factory in the Itmad-ud-daulah police station area here on Sunday, police said, adding no casualty was reported in the incident.

The fire broke out due to a short-circuit, they said.

The factory is located in the Foundry Nagar locality.

"Two fire tenders have been sent to control the blaze. The fire broke out due to a short circuit and there was no casualty in the incident," Som Dutt, an official of the Fire department, said. PTI COR MNK MNK