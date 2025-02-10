Fire breaks out in Srinagar locality, four houses gutted

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Four houses were gutted in a fire in Noorbagh area of the city on Monday, officials said here.

The fire broke out in a house and spread to three more properties.

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control," an official of the fire and emergency department said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

"The affected families have also lost their household belongings in this tragic incident. I urge the administration to provide immediate financial assistance and adequate compensation to the affected families so they can rebuild their homes as soon as possible," Bukhari said.