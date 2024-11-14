Fire breaks out in Srinagar school, no casualties

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a school building in the Rajbah area here on Thursday, officials said. There were no casualties in the incident.

Advertisment

The fire started on the second floor of Muslim Public School in Kursoo Rajbagh around noon when classes were underway, the officials said.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service. All students and staff were safely evacuated and no one was injured. However, the three-storey school building was partially damaged, they said.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services Department with the assistance of police and CRPF personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, they said. PTI SSB ARD DIV DIV