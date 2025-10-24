Fire breaks out in stalls in Thane district; no injuries

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in three stalls in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours of Friday and was put out in about 40 minutes, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that started in the “galas” at Jivdani Nagar in the Diva area, said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire control room received information about the fire at 3.07 am. The affected stalls reportedly contained POP (Plaster of Paris) idols, the official said.

While firefighters were sent to the spot, employees of the electricity distributor in the area also reached the location to ensure safety from electrical hazards during the efforts to control the fire, he said.

The firefighting operation was completed by 3.45 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NR