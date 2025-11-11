Fire breaks out in storeroom of Thane district court building; no injuries

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in the storeroom of the extended building of the Thane district and sessions court on Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported in the blaze, civic officials said.

The incident was reported to the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Disaster Management Cell (DMC) at 11:19 am, following which immediate response teams were dispatched to the site at Court Naka in Thane (West), a civic official said.

According to information received from the Jawaharbagh Fire Station, the blaze, suspected to have resulted from an electrical short circuit, originated in the storeroom on the first floor of the two-storey extended court building.

Preliminary reports indicated old documents and electrical wiring in the room caught fire, leading to dense smoke within the premises.

Firefighters assisted by DMC personnel, police, and officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran) promptly reached the spot. Two fire engines, one rescue vehicle, and a pickup vehicle were deployed to control the blaze, said the official.

After a swift and coordinated operation, the fire was completely extinguished in just 20 minutes and no injuries were reported, DMC chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Normal court operations resumed shortly after the situation was brought under control, he added. PTI COR RSY