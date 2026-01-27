Fire breaks out in textile processing unit in Bhiwandi town; none hurt

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a textile processing unit in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on late Tuesday night, though no one was injured in the blaze, civic officials said.

The unit, where fire broke out at around 11 pm, was located in the Karivali area of the powerloom town on Mumbai's outskirts, they said.

Chief of Disaster Management Cell, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC), Saquib Kharbe, told PTI that no one was injured in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the flames, he added. PTI COR RSY