Fire breaks out in Thane city scrapyard; none injured

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in an iron tank used for storing asphalt at a scrapyard in Thane city on Tuesday evening, but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

The incident occurred in the premises of a company located near Bhayander Pada at 5.55 pm, they said.

Giving details, Thane Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, "The fire erupted in an iron tank containing asphalt material inside the scrapyard. Our team immediately mobilised fire brigade personnel with one fire engine, one rescue vehicle and a disaster management pickup unit." The blaze was completely extinguished by 7.20 pm, he said, adding no one was injured in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire was being examined, Tadvi added.