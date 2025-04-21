Fire breaks out in three factories in Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in three factories in northwest Delhi's Lawrence Road industrial area on Monday morning, prompting authorities to rush 20 fire tenders to the spot, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

No one was injured in the fire. The three factories manufactured cardboard packaging, shoes and socks, according to officials.

A call regarding the fire was received around 7.20 am from a factory located in the KPM locality of Lawrence Road, a DFS official said.

"Initially, 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and six more were dispatched later. The firefighting operation went on till 11.20 am," he said.

"The fire engulfed three factories. It has been doused and a cooling operation is underway. The three factories were manufacturing cardboard packaging, shoes and socks," the officer added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A detailed investigation will be carried out, the official said. PTI SSJ DIV DIV