Fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi, rescue operation underway

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in northeast Delhi's Durgapuri area on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 6 am and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation is underway. No reports of any casualties have been received so far, a DFS official said.

It is a three-storey building. While shops are located on the ground floor, the upper floors were used for residential purposes, he said.