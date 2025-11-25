Fire breaks out in three-storey building in west Delhi, 1 feared trapped

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) One person is suspected to be trapped under debris after a fire broke out in a three-storey building, leading to the collapse of the second and third floors in west Delhi's Naraina early Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in a building, which is the godown of paint and thinner, was received at 2.35 am, he said.

"We rushed 26 fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 8 am and cooling operation is ongoing," the officer said, adding that one person is suspected to be trapped under the debris.