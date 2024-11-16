Fire breaks out in timber shop in Nimtala area, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a timber shop in the Nimtala area of Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The fire was first noticed at around 2:15 am in a timber shop and it spread to adjacent timber shops, they said.

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, they said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire as the timber shops were closed, officials said.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by either a short circuit in one of the shops or use of gas cylinder during cooking by workers who stay in an adjacent godown, the officials said.

West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose went to the spot at 3 am and supervised fire fighting operations.

Bose said the fire brigade will cross-check if mandatory safety rules were followed by the timber shops after the blaze is contained.

He said the fire brigade managed to contain the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses but there were still some pockets of fire which will take some more time to be fully extinguished. PTI SUS RG