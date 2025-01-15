Fire breaks out in Shane-Punjab Express train near Ludhiana, no casualties

Ludhiana: The brake of one of the coaches of the Delhi-bound Shane-Punjab Express train caught fire near Khanna late Tuesday evening, causing panic among passengers.

Officials said the incident took place after the Amritsar-Delhi train left the Ludhiana railway station. After covering a distance of about 25 km, the brake of one of the coaches caught fire.

After seeing smoke, some of the frantic passengers raised an alarm.

The train was stopped at the Chava-Payal railway station and the fire was put out, they said.