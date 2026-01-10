Fire breaks out in transformer of Thane hospital; cat injured

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a transformer located on the premises of state-run Kamgar Hospital in Thane on Saturday, leaving a cat injured, said officials.

The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Room around 2.45 pm, they said.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, rushed to the spot, and they put out the fire before it could spread further, they said, adding that no injuries to humans were reported.

However, a cat sustained minor injuries during the incident. The animal was rescued and admitted to the Thane CPCA (Community for the Protection and Care of Animals) in the Bramhand area, said an official. PTI COR NR