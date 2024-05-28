Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Srinagar, no one injured

Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) Two commercial buildings caught fire in the posh Rajbagh area of the city and no one was injured, fire and emergency department officials said on Tuesday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, they said.

"A fire broke out in a commercial building in Rajbagh area this evening," the officials said, adding that it quickly spread to an adjacent commercial building.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.