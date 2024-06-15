Fire breaks out in two factories in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in two factories in an industrial area here on Saturday, police said.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, they said.

"The fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Tronica City police station area between 9.30 am and 10 am. The fire then spread to a dry fruits factory," Station House Officer Prashant Tyagi said.

There have been no casualties so far, he said.

The SHO said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV