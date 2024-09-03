Fire breaks out in two places in Kolkata, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Sept 3 (PTI) Two separate incidents of fire were reported from the city on Tuesday, one at a cardboard factory at Patipukur in Dumdum while another at the servants' quarters at Nizam Palace, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, they said.

The fire at Patipukur broke out at 5 am. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them nearly two hours to douse the fire, an officer said.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and supervised the firefighting operations.

"The cause of the fire is unknown. Forensic experts will be ascertaining it," an officer of the fire department said.

Another incident of fire was reported at the servants' quarters at the Nizam Palace on Tuesday morning.

Two fire tenders took around 45 minutes to douse the blaze.

The Nizam Palace houses offices of several important organisations including the Central Bureau of Investigation. PTI SCH RG