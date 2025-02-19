Fire breaks out in two-storey building for labourers near a project site in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) A short circuit in fan caused fire in a two-storey building for labourers near a project site in sector 54 here on Wednesday, a fire official said, adding that more than 10 fire engines were pressed into service.

The official said the building houses labourers most of whom were on work outside so no casualties were reported, but around 40 rooms along with household items were gutted.

Fire officer Rameshwar Dyal said the blaze broke out around 5:50 pm in the temporary building for labourers near a Tulip builder's project site.

He said the fire was caused due to a short circuit in a fan. There was no casualty but all the rooms were completely gutted.

The roofs of the rooms on the upper floor were made of plastic shed because of which the fire spread rapidly, he added.

The officer said more than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled after over an hour of effort. Upon receiving information the fire department dispatched four fire tenders from sector 29 fire station, he said.

Other fire tenders from Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar and Sector 37 fire stations reached the spot and the fire was finally doused off after more than an hour's efforts, Dyal said. PTI COR OZ OZ