Fire breaks out in tyre factory in Noida, no one injured

Noida (UP): A massive fire broke out in a tyre manufacturing factory here and efforts to douse it were still underway after over 12 hours, the fire department said on Saturday.

There were no casualties in the incident, it said.

The fire broke out in the MRL Tyres factory in the Surajpur police station area around 10.30 pm on Friday. Based on the information, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said.

So far, 80 per cent of the fire has been controlled and the firefighting operation is underway, he said.

There was no loss of life in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, the CFO said.