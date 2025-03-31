Fire breaks out in unauthorised stall at Magrahat railway station

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out on Monday in an unauthorised vending stall at Magrahat railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The fire was reported at 2.48 pm in Magrahat station in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section of Eastern Railway's Sealdah division, the official said.

The minor blaze was put out with fire extinguishers by railway officials, he said.

Train services in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section, which was stopped for safety issues, were restored after the fire was put out, the official said. PTI AMR RG