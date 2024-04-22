Fire breaks out in under construction Ghaziabad house, couple dies

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A couple died in a fire that broke in their three-storey under construction house here on Monday, officials said.

A short circuit caused the fire on the ground floor due to which some firecrackers kept in the house also caught fire, they said.

House owner Irfan (57) and his wife Samar Jahan (55) got severe burn injuries. Their family members rushed the couple to a nearby hospital where they died, police said.

Shalimar Garden ACP Siddhartha Gautam said the firecrackers were purchased by the family for a wedding which was supposed to be solemnised in the coming week.

The family members produced a receipt of fire crackers and a wedding card, he added.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal told PTI that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Irfan used to perform firecracker shows in the marriages.

He might be storing firecrackers inside his house, the possibility of which cannot be ruled out, Pal said. PTI COR NAV NB NB