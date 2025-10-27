Fire breaks out inside closed office in Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building in suburban Ghatkopar (West) on Monday evening, a civic official said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident and the flames were swiftly extinguished.

The fire inside a closed office on the second floor of Metropole building near Zunzunwala College was reported at around 5.59 pm.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot and doused it by 6.12 pm, the official said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said. PTI KK KRK