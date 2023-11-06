Fire breaks out inside Uttarakhand railway tunnel, over 40 workers rescued

Rishikesh, Nov 6 (PTI) More than 40 people at work had a narrow escape when chemicals kept inside a tunnel on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line project caught fire. The incident took place on Sunday evening in tunnel number 15 of the project, Chief Project Manager Ajit Singh Yadav said. Those working inside the tunnel were rescued immediately and no one was injured, he said. More than 40 people were working inside the tunnel when the fire broke out, another official said. It took half an hour to control the blaze caused by a chemical used to prevent water leakage in the tunnel, Yadav said. Work resumed in the tunnel an hour after the fire was extinguished, he said. PTI ALM MNK ALM MNK MNK