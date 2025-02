New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) At least a dozen of shanties were damaged in a fire that broke out near Shahbad dairy area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one got injured in the incident, the official said.

"We received a call regarding fire at 4.52 pm and rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot," the officer said.

The fire has been brought under control and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI BM NB NB