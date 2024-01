Samba/Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) A massive fire broke out near a petrol pump in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, sources said.

Fire fighters have launched an operation to extinguish the flames, which engulfed two petrol tankers near the Rajpura area pump, they said.

There were no reports of any loss of life or injury, they added. PTI COR/AB SZM