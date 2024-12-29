Fire breaks out on hill slope in Mumbai; no person injured

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire broke out on a hill slope in Goregaon area of Mumbai shortly after midnight on Sunday, a fire official said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, he said.

The "level-one" fire erupted at 12.14 am. It was confined to dry leaves, shrubs and trees in about 1.5 kilometres area on the hill slope located behind an Information Technology (IT) park in Goregaon (East), the official said.

The blaze was extinguished by 2.35 am, the official added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI ZA GK