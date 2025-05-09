Fire breaks out on roof of a house in Delhi, none hurt

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A cylinder exploded following a fire that broke out on the roof of a house in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Friday evening, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the blaze was received around 6:55 pm from Pratap Market, they said.

The fire was reported from a temporary structure located on the roof of a house in Pratap Market.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the officials said.

"A small LPG cylinder blast also occurred during the incident. However, no casualties were reported," a DFS official said.

The fire was brought under control around 7:15 pm, he added.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.