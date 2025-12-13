Fire breaks out on roof of school in Delhi's IP Extension

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A fire broke out on the roof of a school on Saturday in east Delhi's IP Extension area, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding a fire breaking out on the roof of Vivekanand School was received at 4.39 pm, he said, adding that no casualty or injury has been reported yet.

"Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighting operation is underway," the officer added. PTI SSJ APL APL