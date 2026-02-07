Fire breaks out on sixth floor of residential building in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, no injury reported

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a multi-storey residential building in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 3.04 pm, he said, adding that the fire was doused by 4.30 pm.

No injury has been reported in the incident, the DFS officer said, adding that the blaze occurred in the household items of the apartment. PTI SSJ MNK MNK