Fire damages 13 electrical meters in Thane building; no injuries

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) A fire damaged 13 electrical meters at a five-storey residential building in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night in the meter box cabin on the ground floor of Trimurti Residency in the Mahagiri Market area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Emergency response teams and staff from power distributor Mahavitaran were rushed to the spot, and the fire was put out in about 30 minutes, he said.

“A total of 13 electricity meters were damaged in the incident,” Tadvi said, adding that the power supply was temporarily affected in parts of the building.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.