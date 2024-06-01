Fire damages 5 parked water tankers in Kathua

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) Five empty water tankers were damaged in a fire on the Jal Shakti Departments compound in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The fire erupted suddenly this afternoon at the PHE water filling station, quickly spreading to the parked tankers, they said.

Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) personnel responded promptly to the situation, and deployed fire tenders to extinguish the flames.

There were no casualties or injuries reported.

In a separate incident, a truck travelling from Jammu to Kathua caught fire near Raya Morh in Samba on Saturday night, they said.

The driver managed to escape unharmed by jumping out of the truck. The fire service department successfully brought the fire under control, they added. PTI AB TIR