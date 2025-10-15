Fire damages four-storey supermarket in Odisha, no casualties

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 15 (PTI) A fire in a four-storey supermarket in Odisha's Balasore town on Wednesday damaged the structure, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported in the fire at the building along the F M College Road, they said Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 3 am, a fire brigade official said.

"It took nearly six hours to bring the situation under control. Fire brigade personnel had difficulties reaching the building through the narrow approach road," another official said.

An electric short-circuit was suspected to have triggered the fire, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI CORR AAM AAM BDC