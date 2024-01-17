Fire damages four-wheeler, bike in Thane; no injuries

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A fire damaged a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler on the premises of a residential building in Thane city in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that started around 4.40 am on the ground floor of the building in Shrirang Society, said the official.

Local firefighters extinguished the fire by around 5.15 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The fire damaged a four-wheeler and a bike belonging to one Vijay Palye, he said, adding that its cause is yet to be determined.

In another incident, a fire reduced a paan stall to ashes on Mumbra bypass road around 11 pm on Tuesday, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said, adding that there were no injuries. PTI COR NR