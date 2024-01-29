Fire damages physiotherapy center in Vasai

Palghar, Jan 29 (PTI) A fire damaged a physiotherapy center in Vasai city in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, a Fire Brigade official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Air Conditioners and other fitments at the facility were gutted in the blaze which erupted at around 10:45 am, the official said.

The fire was put out within an hour with the help of two fire engines, he added.

A short circuit is suspected to be the prima facie cause of the incident. PTI COR NSK