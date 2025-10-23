Fire damages printing press, shops in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building housing a printing press and several shops in central Kolkata on Thursday morning, causing extensive damage and panic in the congested area, fire department officials said.

The blaze, which started in the two-storey building on Amherst Street around 8 am, has been doused, and cooling operations are underway, they said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to control the flames, which spread rapidly due to a large stock of inflammable materials, including empty oil containers stored inside the press, fire officials said.

The dense smoke initially hampered firefighting operations, officials said, adding that all residents from an adjacent building were safely evacuated.

Several shops located in front of the press sustained extensive damage in the incident, locals said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI BSM MNB