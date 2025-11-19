Fire damages two flats in Mumbai building, no injures

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) A major fire damaged the interior portions of two connected flats on the seventh floor of a residential building in Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.

The blaze was doused after nearly two hours of efforts, and no injuries were reported.

The Mumbai police control room received a call about a fire in a seventh-floor flat of the Kohinoor City building at around 4.45 pm. Initially, the authorities had said the fire broke out on the fifth floor.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it a level-II, or major fire call, following which residents were evacuated from the seven-story building.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring and other materials in the two connected flats on the seventh floor, officials said. PTI KK NSK