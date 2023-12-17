Fire damages two mobile phone towers in Thane

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Two mobile phone towers caught fire in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at 4.12 am at a spot in a chawl (row tenements) where the two towers were installed, he said.

The towers and their wiring were damaged in the blaze, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after more than an hour, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR GK