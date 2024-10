New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Services on Tuesday rescued a King Cobra from Bihar Bhawan located in Chanakyapuri area, officials said.

"We received a call regarding snake on a tree in Bihar Bhawan at 11.50 am. A team was immediately sent to the spot to rescue the snake safely," an officials of the DFS said.

The official further said the snake was rescued safely and handed over to the forest department.