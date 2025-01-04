Fire destroys 20 hutments in Bandra slum, doused in one hour; no injuries

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) A fire destroyed about 20 hutments in a slum pocket in Bandra on Saturday afternoon and firefighters extinguished it after an hourlong operation, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm in the Dyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra (east), the official said.

He said four fire engines, water tankers, firefighters and local police rushed to the spot to control the Level-1 (minor) fire.

It was confined to an area of about 100 ftX150 ft and was hosed down in an hour, the official added. PTI ZA NR