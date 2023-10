Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) A fire destroyed 27 electric meters in a residential building in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Wednesday, an official said. No one was injured in the accident, he said.

The fire started around 9 am in the meter area of the 8-storey building located at Balkum, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane civic body’s Disaster Management Cell.

Local firemen extinguished the fire in about half an hour, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. PTI COR NR