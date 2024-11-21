Fire destroys carpet warehouse in Palghar; no casualty

Palghar: A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning in a warehouse where carpets were kept in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, he said, adding that goods stored in the godown were destroyed in the fire.

The blaze erupted at around 7 am in the warehouse of a company making PVC carpets at Boisar in Mahagaon area, Boisar MIDC fire station officer Vaibhav Tandel told PTI.

Following an alert, four fire engines from Boisar and nearby places were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control at around 9.30 am, he said, adding cooling operations were currently underway.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.