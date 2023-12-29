Fire destroys chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Taloja MIDC; no injuries

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire destroyed a chemical factory in an industrial pocket in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in the factory at plot no.C-03 in the Taloja MIDC area, about 35 km from Mumbai, around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

Twelve fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out after eight hours, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire engines from Taloja, Ambernath and Patalganaga MIDC, Panvel, Neral, Koparkhairne, CBD-Belapur and Kharghar fire stations, and also CIDCO and ONGC fire services were roped in for the operation, he said.

While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added.