Fire destroys dairy outlet in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a dairy products shop in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said, adding the shop was completely gutted.

The blaze erupted at the shop located near a school on Sabegaon Road in Diva area at 1.41 am and quickly engulfed the establishment, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel, regional disaster management cell team, power supply company officials and police rushed to the spot.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 2.53 am. Cooling operations continued till 3.40 am to ensure no further flare-ups, the official said.

The shop and all its equipment, including three refrigerators, were completely charred, he added.

A probe was on to find out the cause of the blaze. PTI COR GK