Fire destroys factory in Maharashtra’s Taloja MIDC; no injuries

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at plot no.C-03 in Taloja MIDC area, about 35 km from Mumbai, around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze.

While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added. PTI COR NR