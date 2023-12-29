Fire destroys factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district; no injuries

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at Taloja MIDC area around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze.

While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added. PTI COR NR