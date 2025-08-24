Fire destroys flat interior in Mumbai highrise

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) A fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. No one was injured.

The blaze erupted in a 12th floor flat in the Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm, a civic official said.

The fire gutted the electric wiring, electronic devices, furniture, and other household materials in the flat.

Eight fire engines extinguished the blaze after two-and-a-half hours around 6 pm, officials said.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. PTI KK NSK