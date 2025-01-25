Fire destroys garment manufacturing unit in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire ravaged a readymade garment manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted at the factory in the Khanugaon locality, Bhopal Municipal Corporation's fire officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

After being alerted, the fire brigade reached the spot and launched an operation.

It took two hours for 5-6 fire tenders to douse the fire, which destroyed the unit, he said.

Patel said the damage due to the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI ADU NR