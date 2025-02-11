Fire destroys nine shops at Gwalior trade fair; none hurt

Gwalior, Feb 11 (PTI) At least nine shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a trade fair in Gwalior city on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at around 5 pm at the trade show, said Gwalior Municipal Corporation's fire officer Atibal Singh.

He said the fire started at the rear part of a shop and quickly spread to nearby outlets.

By the time the flames were doused by fire brigade personnel, goods stored in nine shops were destroyed, informed Singh.

Eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, whose cause was not yet known, he added. PTI COR ADU RSY